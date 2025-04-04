New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday called for right to explanation and right to contest automated decisions, and said there was a need to have the right balance between regulating artificial intelligence (AI) and fostering innovation.

He also called for an independent and accountable 'National Artificial Intelligence Authority'.

Addressing an event here, he emphasised the need for regulation of AI while maintaining the right balance between regulation and fostering innovation.

"Overregulation can choke like over-disciplining a child. We don't have to impede the spirit of entrepreneurship," he said, according to an official statement.

He also said the impact of artificial intelligence on ordinary citizens must be at the heart of the regulatory regime. An ordinary person will not be able to find solutions on his own. The system must provide automatic, inbuilt relief to ordinary citizens, he said.

"To protect our citizens from the hazards of artificial intelligence, we need enforceable rights, such as the right to explanation, the right to contest automated decisions," he said.

