Bengaluru, Mar 8 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar celebrated International Women's Day with ISRO scientists, praising the space agency for its culture of gender diversity and inclusivity in decision making process and describing it as a befitting example to other organisations.

"India's 'Rocket Women' are leading us to the sky and beyond; they have broken ceilings for themselves and for our progress to go beyond benchmarks set earlier," he said while interacting with the scientific community at ISRO's U R Rao Satellite Centre here on Friday.

He also celebrated Women's Day with ISRO scientists and said: “A woman is always in a leadership role right from birth.”

Commending the “indomitable spirit and contribution” of India's women scientists, Dhankhar said ISRO has exemplified the theme of International Women's Day 2024 - “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”.

“It is worth noting that presently, there are about 20 per cent women in scientific and technical areas in ISRO and more than 500 women employees are in leadership roles at different levels in managerial and administrative domains, including leading a Centre,” he said.

Describing it as an honour to be at “the heart of India's space exploration prowess” in Bengaluru, he congratulated the ISRO family, for their incredible talent and commitment for globally defining India's innovation and technological quantum jump.

Lauding numerous achievements of ISRO including Chandrayan-3 and launching of several foreign satellites, the Vice-President underlined that ISRO has showcased our scientific prowess and technological expertise on the world stage, while enhancing the quality of life for millions of our fellow citizens.

Observing that ISRO's success has ignited the fascination of masses and brought space technology to every household, he praised ISRO's support in disaster management, early warning and government programmes such as 'PM Fasal Bima Yojana' and 'PM Awas Yojana.'

“"The launch of Chandrayan-3 broke the internet (record) by becoming one of the most watched live streams on YouTube with over eight million viewers,” he said.

Emphasising that space exploration and leveraging technology will play a pivotal role in realisation of “Viksit Bharat@2047”, he lauded ISRO for emerging as a key player and a contributor in enhancing India's global diplomacy and soft power.

“I have no doubt that Bharat at 2047 will be not just a developed nation but a global space power,” the Vice President added.

