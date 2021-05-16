Thane, May 16 (PTI) A total of 85 private hospitals have been allowed to administer COVID-19 vaccines by the Thane Municipal Corporation in order to cover more people quickly, civic officials said on Sunday.

A TMC release said besides private hospitals, housing complexes and several establishments have been allowed to host vaccination centres, and detailed guidelines on their working have been issued.

TMC Commissioner Vipin Sharma and Mayor Naresh Mhaske have decided to go in for a global tender to procure five lakh COVID-19 vaccines for the city, they added.

