Panaji (Goa) [India], January 10 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that though vaccines offer hope of shielding people from COVID-19, it would take determined efforts to return to a potential economic growth trajectory.

"Vaccines do offer the hope of shielding people from the disease, but return to the potential economic growth trajectory calls for determined efforts. Fortunately, we are on the positive side. The economy is picking up," said the Vice President while speaking on the occasion of the 'Legislators Day' in Panaji.

He complimented the people and successive governments of Goa for the state's emergence as the most developed in the country with the highest per capita income.

Naidu also talked about the legitimacy of legislators and lawmaking bodies and said legitimacy is critical for the effective functioning of parliamentary democracy backed by much-needed trust and confidence of people.

"Representing people is not a part-time activity and it shall be the prime responsibility if not full-time. Proper commitment to the cause of the people flows from getting priorities right. Those who have no time for people better not enter the legislatures," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)