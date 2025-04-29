Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 29 (ANI): The holy Vaishno Devi Yatra is continuing smoothly with a steady flow of pilgrims from across the country and abroad. Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), stated today that comprehensive arrangements have been implemented to ensure the comfort, safety, and convenience of the devotees.

"Vaishno Devi Yatra is progressing smoothly. There has been a decrease in the number of pilgrims in the last few days. The Shrine Board, in coordination with security agencies and civil administration, is working round the clock to facilitate a seamless and spiritually fulfilling experience for all pilgrims," said Garg.

He further added that special focus has been given to crowd management, sanitation, medical services, and real-time monitoring through advanced surveillance systems. Pilgrims are advised to register in advance and follow the guidelines issued by the Shrine Board for a safe and hassle-free pilgrimage.

The CEO expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, including local volunteers and service providers, for their dedicated efforts in managing the yatra efficiently.

The CEO further said that a joint security review was done last year on the direction of the chairman.

"Security forces gave a set of recommendations. The board is working on the recommendations. New X-Ray baggage scanners have been placed, door frame metal detectors have been placed, vehicle scanning mirrors have been used, CCTV surveillance network has been improved, and an integrated commandant control centre is being built in Katra. New verification cards have been issued to service providers which are verified by security forces," he added. (ANI)

He further said that Banganga Ghat is being beautified.

"Banganga rejuvenation worth 92 crores has been sanctioned by the government. The Indian government, the district administration, and the Shrine Board will collectively work on it. The aim is to collect all waste in the first 4 km and treat it. Sewage treatment plant will be built in Katra," he added. (ANI)

