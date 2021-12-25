Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 25 (ANI): On the occasion of Good Governance Day commemorating the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Karnataka Minister for Higher Education Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana said that Vajpayee was a great visionary with a proactive approach towards development.

Addressing a public event today, Narayana said, "Our former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna recipient Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji is a symbol of good governance."

"Former Prime Minister late AB Vajpayee was a great visionary with a proactive approach towards development," he added.

In his inaugural address of the event 'Good Governance Day', observed in honour of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 97th birthday, he said that the projects envisaged by Vajpayee entirely changed the course of development in the country.

"Moving in the path guided by Vajpayee, our government strongly believes in empowering future citizens with quality education. Moving in this direction, it has been decided to upgrade UVCE college in Bengaluru as 'University of Eminence' and every district of the state will be ensured of having at least one university in the near future," he said.

"All the processes including teaching-learning in the higher education system has been digitized and priority is being given to impart futuristic skills to students. The government engineering colleges will be transformed as centres of excellence," he added.

Lauding the former Prime Minister, the minister said, "Vajpayee introduced the concept of 'Minimum Government and Maximum Governance'. He implemented projects such as Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak, Golden Quadrilateral, responsible for a revolution in the telecom sector, National Rural Health Mission, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan when others had not even imagined such possibilities."

"The present Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also believes in taking governance to the tip of the fingers and to the doorstep of citizens. This commitment has resulted in digitization in the country which not even developed country has been able to achieve. Technology is being used to deliver every kind of service, starting from opening a bank account to delivering LPG cylinders to consumers and this is the hallmark of good governance," he added.

He further said that PM Modi is inspired by the thoughts of Vajpayee as the former is responsible for the implementation of the GST system, facilitating ease of doing business, bringing in transparency in the system, eradication of corrupt practices, and creating a level playing market system for products across the country.

"It is the duty of any government to bring in the relevant legislation and acts according to the needs of the times and the Government of Karnataka is an example for other states with respect to this," he said. (ANI)

