New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The cultural extravaganza Vande Bharatam programme of the Ministry of Culture was one of the star attractions at the national Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

479 artists selected from a national level competition performed in front of the entire nation on the theme 'Nari Shakti', said a press release by the Ministry of Culture.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says 'Necessary To Bring Sense of Equality With Freedom'.

During the grand parade, the artists enthralled the audiences through their vibrant and energetic performances and brought out India's diverse cultural and artistic heritage in the true spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, added the statement.

The music for the Vande Bharatam programme was composed by Raja Bhavtharini and Aloknanda Das Gupta and the composition is infused with Hindustani, Carnatic and contemporary Jazz elements.

Also Read | Assam Road Accident: Four-Wheeler Collides With Truck and Two Motorcycles in Dhubri; Two Killed and Five Injured.

A colourful tableau of the Ministry of Culture with the title 'Shakti Rupen Sansthita' was also showcased at the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path today. The tableau is based on the 'Shakti' form of the goddess. Several folk dances celebrating the goddesses were brought on one platform through this tableau.

'Vande Bharatam Dance Festival' is organized under the joint aegis of the Union Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Defence.

It is an all-India dance festival, which aims to reflect its vibrancy to the whole world through dance, promoting the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' among the people.

Artists from every corner of the country have competed in the second edition of this competition which started on October 15, 2022. There were three stages in this competition - State, Zonal and National and the prescribed age limit for participation were 17 to 30 years. The grand finale of the competition was organized on 19 and 20 December 2022 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)