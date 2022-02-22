New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The signature tune for 'Vande Bharatam', composed by Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej and Oscar contender Bickram Ghosh, was released by Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi on Tuesday, followed by a musical concert by these artistes.

The song was produced for Vande Bharatam - Nritya Utsav, launched by the Ministry of Culture, and was presented at Rajpath in the national capital on Republic Day, the ministry said in a statement

Addressing an event, Lekhi paid tributes to the great gurus who, she said, helped preserve and protect Indian culture down the ages.

"Our culture is our heritage and we must encourage the youth to take it forward. It reminds us of the spirit of Vande Mataram, which inspired the countrymen to fight for their freedom.

"As our forefathers dreamt of a free India, in the same way, we have to dream of shaping the vision of New India in the coming 25 years. We are celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of Independence and may Vande Bharatam be our force as we work towards new heights for India@100," the minister said.

The release of the signature tune was part of the celebrations under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

