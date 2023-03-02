Varanasi, Mar 2 (PTI) A case was registered after a letter threatening to blow up Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at Babatpur here with a drone bomb before Holi was received by authorities, police said on Thursday.

On the basis of a complaint by Shakti Tripathi, chief security officer of the airport, a case has been registered at Phulpur police station and investigations have started, they said.

Pindra ACP Amit Pandey confirmed that a letter threatening to attack the airport was received. The police have registered a case and started investigation, he added.

According to police, the anonymous letter addressed to a senior official was received by the airport administration through post.

