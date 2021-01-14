Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 14 (ANI): Congress leader Mahesh Joshi on Wednesday said that former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje should take up the issue of the rising prices of petrol and diesel, not with the state government but with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It would be better if Vasundhara Ji spoke to PM Modi on the issue of VAT on fuel. The state government will not levy tax on fuel if Central Govt takes a step towards reducing fuel prices," Joshi said on Wednesday.

Raje had yesterday said that the prices of petrol and diesel were among the most expensive in the country.

"The state government should consider measures like reducing VAT on petrol and diesel while understanding the pain of the common man. So that people get some relief from this hit of inflation in the Corona period," Raje had tweeted in Hindi.

"... During our tenure, we had to bear a financial burden of about Rs two thousand crore by reducing the VAT by four per cent on petrol and diesel, which could curb the expensive prices," she said in another tweet. (ANI)

