Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 1 (ANI): In order to provide relief to vehicle owners, the Telangana Police are offering a one-time discount on pending traffic challans from Tuesday.

The discount will be applicable for one month starting from March 1 to March 31.

AV Ranganath, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, said the initiative has been taken considering the financial trouble faced by many people during the last two years due to the COVID pandemic. "Many people could not pay the outstanding challans on time. The challans were piled up. So to offer some relief, we have come up with this solution. This is not an income-generating or revenue-generating drive, this is to provide respite to commuters," Ranganath said.

The two-wheelers and three-wheelers are given 75 per cent discounts which mean they have to pay only 25 per cent fine amount. For example, if the challan amount is Rs 1,000, the vehicle owner has to pay only Rs 250. Further, the light motor vehicle and heavy motor vehicles have given 50 per cent discounts and remaining 50 per cent is payable amount.

The RTC drivers have been given 70 per cent discounts which means only 30 of the fine amount is payable. The pushcarts vendors have been offered 80 per cent discounts.

Ranganath said for challans issued for not wearing a mask, 90 per cent discount has been provided. (ANI)

