New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday remembered former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his contribution to the nation on his 76th birth anniversary.

"Remembering former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary today. His contributions to the IT sector will always be remembered," he tweeted.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984. He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

The Congress observes the day as 'Sadbhavna Divas'. (ANI)

