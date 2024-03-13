Alappuzha (Kerala), Mar 13 (PTI) AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, contesting the polls from the Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat, has filed a defamation complaint against his rival BJP candidate, Sobha Surendran, for accusing him of amassing wealth through collusion with the mining mafia.

Surendran made these allegations against the Congress leader during a recent television appearance.

Also Read | Fragile Five to Fifth-Largest Economy in the World Shows India's Growing Might: Hardeep Singh Puri at Viksit Bharat Event.

Venugopal's office confirmed to PTI that the Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan personally lodged the complaint at the Alappuzha South Police station.

Surendran, in response, has welcomed Venugopal's legal actions and asserted that she made the allegations based on evidence she possesses.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Distribute Loans to One Lakh Street Vendors on March 14 Under PM SVANidhi Scheme.

Speaking to reporters, she reiterated her accusations against the Congress leader.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)