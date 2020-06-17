Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Planet Venus Spotted During Day Time in Jaipur: Expert

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 11:41 PM IST
A+
A-
Planet Venus Spotted During Day Time in Jaipur: Expert
Venus (Photo Credit: NASA)

Jaipur, June 17: Planet Venus was spotted during day time in Jaipur on Wednesday, the assistant director of BM Birla Planetarium said. Sandeep Bhattacharya, the assistant director of the planetarium here, said he was preparing for the observation of solar eclipse, which is on June 21, when he spotted planet Venus near the sun at around 2 pm. Also Read | 'Congress is Not What it Used to be, For Sure, Says Sanjay Jha After Removal as Party Spokesperson.

“I was excited to spot Venus at such a time. It was wonderful and lovely. In a long period of study about constellations and celestial bodies, this was the first time when I spotted planet Venus in the day,” he said.

Generally, this planet can be seen during day time from the Himalayan region and that too when the weather is very clear, Bhattacharya said. Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs.

Venus, the second planet from the Sun, shines bright and is called morning star and evening star.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
BM Birla Planetarium Sandeep Bhattacharya Solar eclipse Venus
You might also like
Surya Grahan 2020 Sutak Time in India: Know The Inauspicious Period During Annular Solar Eclipse on June 21
Science

Surya Grahan 2020 Sutak Time in India: Know The Inauspicious Period During Annular Solar Eclipse on June 21
Solar Eclipse 2020 Pregnancy Precautions: Will the Surya Grahan Harm the Baby? Should Pregnant Women Step out of the House? FAQs About the 'Ring of Fire' Expecting Mothers Should Know Of
Health & Wellness

Solar Eclipse 2020 Pregnancy Precautions: Will the Surya Grahan Harm the Baby? Should Pregnant Women Step out of the House? FAQs About the 'Ring of Fire' Expecting Mothers Should Know Of
Solar Eclipse and Doomsday Conspiracy Theories: Ancient Myths and Beliefs About The Ring of Fire Celestial Event That Have Links With End of the World
Science

Solar Eclipse and Doomsday Conspiracy Theories: Ancient Myths and Beliefs About The Ring of Fire Celestial Event That Have Links With End of the World
Venus Williams Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the American Tennis Great As She Turns 40
Tennis

Venus Williams Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the American Tennis Great As She Turns 40
Solar Eclipse 2020 on June 21: Year’s First Surya Grahan to Be Visible in India, Here’s the List of Places Where You Can See the Annular Solar Eclipse
Science

Solar Eclipse 2020 on June 21: Year’s First Surya Grahan to Be Visible in India, Here’s the List of Places Where You Can See the Annular Solar Eclipse
Surya Grahan 2020 Date and Time in India: Know All About Annular Solar Eclipse Which Will Look Like a Ring of Fire
Science

Surya Grahan 2020 Date and Time in India: Know All About Annular Solar Eclipse Which Will Look Like a Ring of Fire
Solar Eclipse 2020 Date, Time & Other FAQs: From ‘What Is an Annular Solar Eclipse?’ to ‘Can We Sleep During Surya Grahan’ Most Asked Questions on June 21 Celestial Event Answered
Science

Solar Eclipse 2020 Date, Time & Other FAQs: From ‘What Is an Annular Solar Eclipse?’ to ‘Can We Sleep During Surya Grahan’ Most Asked Questions on June 21 Celestial Event Answered
Annular Solar Eclipse 2020 Date and Timings in IST and GMT: Everything You Need to Know About Surya Grahan or The 'Ring of Fire'
Science

Annular Solar Eclipse 2020 Date and Timings in IST and GMT: Everything You Need to Know About Surya Grahan or The 'Ring of Fire'
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement