Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs

New Delhi, June 17: Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India, on Wednesday paid tributes to Indian Army soldiers who were martyred during a face-off with Chinese forces at Galwan valley in easter Ladakh. Mukherjee also offered his deepest condolences on the supreme sacrifice made by the 20 Army men. "It is my considered opinion that no service in the cause of Mother India can be greater than the service rendered by the brave hearts who guard our Sovereignty and Integrity, as indeed out freedom with their lives."

He further said that the situation of tension at the Indo-Chinese line of control in Ladakh is of "grave concern for not only our National strategic interests but also have far reaching global geo-political ramifications." President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute to 20 Indian Army Soldiers Martyred During Indo-Sino Face-Off in Galwan Valley, Says 'I Bow to Exemplary Courage & Supreme Sacrifice'.

Pranab Mukherjee Statement:

My Statement on the Martyrdom of our Bravehearts and the ongoing crisis. #CitizenMukherjee pic.twitter.com/IkfLijWLMd — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) June 17, 2020

"While this situation has to be successfully diffused and contained, it also has to be ensured that all avenues are explored so as to avoid any repetition in the future," Mukherjee said in his statement.

Earlier in the day, President Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Army men who attained martyrdom during the violent-faceoff. Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar also had telephonic conversation with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to discuss the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 10:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).