New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The district-wise verification process to identify eligible and ineligible beneficiaries under the Old Age Pension and Persons with Disability Pension schemes has reached its final stage with disbursal of pensions expected to begin from the first week of July, said a senior official from the Social Welfare Department.

The verification, conducted through door-to-door surveys across various districts, involved thorough background checks and validation of the applicants' bank details to ensure authenticity, the official said.

"For the convenience of new applicants, who may not be familiar with online forms or lack formal education, an officer will be stationed at the pension window in every department office to assist them in filling out the application on the spot," he added.

The official said the eligible beneficiaries will start getting their pension on time after the complete verification in all the districts across the national capital, adding this will start from the first week of next month.

He further said the department is working as per clear instructions from the Delhi Social Welfare Ministry that no one who is not genuinely in need should receive these benefits, while those who truly require support must not be left behind.

"It is our duty to ensure that public money reaches the right hands. We found some individuals already living comfortably, with substantial bank balances, who do not require state assistance," he added.

The pension schemes for the senior citizens and persons with disabilities come under the Social Welfare Department and are part of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), which was launched on August 15, 1995.

The schemes have over the years been expanded and renamed.

The Old Age Pension scheme was renamed the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme in 2007, while the Disability Pension scheme was broadened in 2009 to cover a wider section of eligible citizens.

The old age pension provides Rs 2,000 per month to elderly beneficiaries aged 60 years and above, and Rs 2,500 to those aged 70 and above, subject to eligibility criteria.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had in the budget announcement earlier in March this year announced an increase of Rs 500 in the old age pension amount for both age categories.

Following the hike, the beneficiaries aged 60 and above now receive Rs 2,500 per month, while those aged 70 and above receive Rs 3,000 per month.

Under the Financial Assistance to Persons with Special Needs scheme, an eligible individual receives a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500.

