Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 19 (ANI): Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has described the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur as an extremely significant day. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate this occasion.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Punjab Minister discussed plans for the celebration of the Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom anniversary, stating that the Kirtan for the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom began from Srinagar.

All the cabinet ministers of Punjab, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the party's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, have also arrived to celebrate the festival. Additionally, the Punjab Goverment will conduct its Legislative Assembly session at Anandpur Sahib.

"Today, the kirtan for the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur began in Srinagar. Tomorrow, the Nagar Kirtan will begin here in the morning. Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann, the party's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, and our entire cabinet have all arrived here... A three-day gathering will take place here. On the 23rd, 24th, and 25th, the Akhand Path Sahib will be recited... In between, we have decided to hold the Punjab Legislative Assembly session on the sacred land of Anandpur Sahib... I believe this is a very important day, and our government has been given the opportunity to celebrate it...," Cheema told reporters.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal attended a "Kirtan Darbar" at Gurdwara Chatti Patshahi in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Ministers of the Punjab Cabinet also participated in this Kirtan.

During the event, Kejriwal told reporters that the Punjab Govt is organising functions at Anandpur Sahib on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadar. "I invite people everywhere in the world."

"More and more people should be a part of this and honour his supreme martyrdom. I consider myself really fortunate to have had the opportunity to come to such a holy place. To initiate the Yatra that begins for Anandpur Sahib tomorrow (Wednesday), I am here with Mann sahab. I received the opportunity to be a part of it. I consider myself highly fortunate...," he said.

Guru Tegh Bahadur, born in Amritsar in 1621 to Guru Hargobind and Mata Nanki, is remembered for his profound spiritual teachings and ultimate sacrifice. He laid down his life to uphold the principles of religious freedom and human dignity. (ANI)

