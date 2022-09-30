Puri, Sep 29 (PTI) The mortal remains of veteran Odisha Congress leader and former MP, Jayanti Patnaik, were consigned to flames at Swargadwar in Puri on Thursday.

The last rites were performed in the presence of relatives and dignitaries. His son, Prithvi Ballabh Patnaik, lighted the funeral pyre.

Earlier, Jayanti Patnaik's body was taken to the State Congress Headquarters where OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak and other leaders paid their tributes to the departed soul.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “Saddened to know about the demise of former MP, first chairperson of the National Commission for Women and eminent writer Jayanti Patnaik. Her contribution to literature and women empowerment will be remembered for all time. I express my condolence to the bereaved family.”

Jayanti Patnaik, the wife of former Odisha Chief Minister and ex-Assam Governor JB Patnaik, died at the age of 90 on Wednesday night due to old age ailments.

She is survived by a son and two daughters.

