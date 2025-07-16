Kollam (Kerala), Jul 16 (PTI) Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Minister C V Padmarajan died on Wednesday. He was 94, party sources said.

He died at a private hospital here while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments, they said.

Also Read | 'I Will Speak More Bangla Now, Detain Me in Camps If You Can': Mamata Banerjee Lashes Out at BJP for ‘Harassing’ Bengali-Speaking People Across the Country.

Padmarajan, who held key portfolios in the cabinets of K Karunakaran and A K Antony, was also a former president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Born on July 22, 1931 in Paravur, then part of the Kingdom of Travancore, Padmarajan began his political journey as a student activist during the freedom struggle.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Fines Woman for 'Casually' Filing Sexual Offence Case Against Live-In Partner.

He initially worked as a teacher before pursuing a law degree.

In 1973, he was appointed District Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor in Kollam, a position he held until 1979.

During his tenure as KPCC president from 1983 to 1987, the party purchased the building that now houses Indira Bhavan, its state headquarters.

He was elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly from the Chathannur constituency in 1982 and was inducted into the cabinet led by Karunakaran.

A year later, he resigned to take charge as PCC president.

Re-elected from Chathannur in 1991, he went on to serve in key portfolios in the Congress-led UDF governments headed by Karunakaran and Antony.

Padmarajan held important roles in the Kerala government, including as Minister for Finance, Electricity, and Fisheries.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences over Padmarajan's demise.

He described Padmarajan as a leader who left his mark as an administrator, parliamentarian, advocate, and cooperative sector contributor.

"Though politically on the opposite side, he maintained warm personal relationships. Just recently, the organisers of a foundation being launched in his name had invited me to inaugurate it. That invitation stemmed from his personal request," the CM said in his condolence message.

Simplicity and firmness in political beliefs were the hallmarks of advocate Padmarajan's personality, he added.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, KPCC president Sunny Joseph, and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal were among those who condoled his demise.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)