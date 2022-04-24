Palakkad (Kerala), Apr 24 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Governor of various states K Sankaranarayanan passed away at his residence here on Sunday, family sources said. He was 89.

Sankaranarayanan was the Governor of Maharashtra, Nagaland and Jharkhand. He had also held additional charges of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Goa as Governor.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Youth Strangles Pregnant Girlfriend to Death for Pressuring Him for Marriage in Ghaziabad.

The senior Congress leader was a four-time legislator and had held Finance, Excise and Agriculture portfolios in various ministries in Kerala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)