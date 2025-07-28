Nagpur, July 28 (PTI) Senior VHP leader Milind Parande on Monday demanded discussions on whether to retain the words "secular" and "socialist" in the Preamble of the Constitution, which he claimed is the legacy of the Emergency.

Addressing the media here, the national organisational secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad said the makers of the Constitution had not supported the induction of the word "secular" in the Preamble (of the Constitution).

"The word 'secular' was inserted later without a debate in Parliament or outside," he said.

Asked about the VHP's stand on retaining "secular" and "socialist" in the Constitution, Parande claimed that makers of the Constitution, including its architect B R Ambedkar, and Dr Rajendra Prasad didn't support the induction of the word "secular" during the discussions held in the Constituent Assembly.

"The word 'secular' was not accepted by framers of our Constitution, and after much debate and deliberations, they decided not to include it," he said, adding that the word was inserted in the Preamble during the Emergency.

He said both the words- secular and socialist- were inserted in the Preamble of the Constitution (by way of the 42nd Amendment) when Parliament was suspended during the Emergency.

"I think discussions should be held on this issue (retaining the two words). Many people are expressing their views. I feel if discussions start, they will go in the right direction," he added.

Parande said a youth conference organised recently in Varanasi by VHP and the Union Ministry of Sports resolved to launch a nationwide de-addiction programme.

