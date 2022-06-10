Haridwar (U'khand), Jun 10 (PTI) A two-day meeting of the Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad will begin here on Saturday to discuss a range of issues like Gyanvapi mosque, targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and 'ghar wapsi'.

Around 250 seers, 'mahamandaleshwars', 'acharyas' and representatives of all 13 akhadas are likely to attend the meeting to be held at Nishkam Seva Trust here.

Such an event is held twice a year since the establishment of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in 1964.

The inaugural session will be held on Saturday from 3 pm to 6 pm, and the second and final session from 9 am to 1 pm on Sunday, VHP central secretary Ashok Tiwari said.

He noted that conversions, 'ghar wapsi' or 'reconversions', killings in Kashmir, population control and uniform civil code are likely to be discussed in the meeting.

Champat Rai, vice president of VHP and general secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust, said a team of prominent seers will on Friday set the agenda for the upcoming meeting.

