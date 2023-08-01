Noida, Aug 1 (PTI) Right-wing organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said it will hold a "major demonstration" in Noida on Wednesday to protest against the communal violence in Haryana.

A VHP office-bearer here alleged that the people of a particular community attacked pilgrims during a religious procession to the ancient Nallhad Shiv Temple in Nuh. The processing was organised by VHP's youth wing Bajrang Dal.

Also Read | No Confidence Motion: Boost to BJP-Led NDA in Parliament As BJD To Support Modi Govt Over Delhi Services Bill, To Oppose INDIA's No Confidence Motion.

“In the violence, hundreds of vehicles have been damaged and set on fire. Two police home guards have died, while pilgrims, Bajrang Dal workers have been injured,” VHP's Noida Mahanagar mantri Dinesh said on Tuesday.

VHP's publicity chief Rahul Dubey said the protest march would start from the Noida stadium in Sector 21A towards Rajnigandha Chowk in Sector 16, where an effigy would be burnt.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Man Arrested For Attempting to Rape Girlfriend While Partying At Resort in Arpora.

The demonstration is being planned at a time when restrictions under CrPC section 144 are placed in Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The restrictions do not allow unlawful assembly of more than four people, or holding of rallies, protests, or processions, without prior permission from the police authorities, according to an official order which is in effect from July 20 till August 3.

Four people were killed and several others injured in Nuh following violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession on Monday.

As news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh spread, mobs in Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, apparently belonging to people from that community.

On Tuesday, a mosque was attacked in the Sector 57 area of Gurugram, leading to the death of its naib imam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)