Haridwar, May 25 (PTI) The VHP will launch a countrywide anti-conversion and 'ghar wapsi' drive for the return to fold of "forcibly" converted Hindus ahead of Diwali this year.

The decision to launch the drive was taken at a meeting of the VHP's Margdarshak Mandal at its two-day meeting which began at the Krishna Niwas Ashram here on Thursday.

Seers and VHP office bearers from all over the country are attending the meeting to discuss a range of issues including 'land jihad', conversions, same sex marriages, live-in relationships and unlimited powers to Waqf Boards.

VHP president Alok Kumar said the "conversion of Hindus is a matter of concern" and that the seers want a social awareness campaign against it.

Seers will stay in villages in Dalits' and tribals' houses 15 days before and 15 days after Diwali as part of the campaign to stop conversions and re-convert forcibly converted Hindus to their original religion, Kumar said.

Joona Akhara chief Swami Avadheshanand Giri said seers attending the meeting were against ongoing efforts to legalise same-sex marriage.

"Marriage is a sacred institution in Hinduism and legalising same-sex marriages will be an insult to the country's culture," he said.

