Hyderabad, Nov 30 (PTI): A prostitution racket has been busted with the arrest of four people and the rescue of two Bangladeshi women from a house here, police said on Monday.

The four from West Bengal were allegedly arranging sex workers and running brothels, the police said.

They were caught on Monday based on the confession of an accused who was arrested last month by the Anti-human trafficking unit of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, they said.

