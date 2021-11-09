New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday expressed anguish over the demise of eminent academician and philosopher Koneru Ramakrishna Rao.

Rao died of age-related illness in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, family sources said. He was 89.

In a condolence message, Naidu said Rao was known to him personally for many decades and his death was a personal loss to him.

He described Rao, a recipient of Padma Shri in the year 2011, as a multi-faceted person who held various positions, including Vice Chancellor of Andhra University, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Commissionerate of Higher Education and Vice-Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Planning Board.

"His invaluable contribution to the field of education and Gandhian thought is a source of inspiration to many," the vice president said.

"His death is a personal loss to me. I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti," he said.

