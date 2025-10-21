New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan has paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of police personnel on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, a release said on Tuesday.

In his message, the Vice-President said that Police Commemoration Day is an occasion to honour the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of the members of our police forces. He said their unwavering commitment to safeguard the nation and ensure the security and well-being of the people commands the deepest respect of all citizens.

Also Read | Durgapur Medical Student Gangarape Case: Statements of 2 of 6 Accused Recorded Before Magistrate.

The Vice-President noted that police personnel exemplify bravery, compassion, and an unyielding sense of duty through their steadfast dedication and readiness to serve even in times of crisis and humanitarian need.

"On Police Commemoration Day, I solemnly pay tribute to the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our police personnel. Their unwavering commitment to safeguard the nation and ensure the security and well-being of our people commands our deepest respect," the Vice-President said in a post on X.

Also Read | Jaisalmer Blast: Mysterious Explosion at Marble Factory Near India-Pakistan Border in Rajasthan on Diwali Causes Panic Among Locals; Probe Underway.

"Through steadfast dedication and readiness to serve even in times of crisis and humanitarian need, they exemplify bravery, compassion, and an unyielding sense of duty. I salute their noble service to the nation," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid heartfelt tributes to India's police personnel during Police Commemoration Day, lauding their courage, dedication, and sacrifices in maintaining the nation's safety and security.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi said, "On Police Commemoration Day, we salute the courage of our police personnel and recall the supreme sacrifice by them in the line of duty. Their steadfast dedication keeps our nation and people safe. Their bravery and commitment in times of crisis and in moments of need are appreciable."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the Police Commemoration Day programme at the National Police Memorial in Delhi on Tuesday.

Paying heartfelt tributes to the bravehearts, Singh honored the supreme sacrifices made by police personnel in service of the nation.

Police Commemoration Day, i.e., October 21, is observed across the country to pay homage to police bravehearts. The main function is organised at National Police Memorial, New Delhi.

On October 21, 1959, ten valiant Policemen laid down their lives in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh. Since then, October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day every year.

In recognition of the sacrifices made by Police personnel and their paramount role in preserving national security and integrity, the Prime Minister dedicated the National Police Memorial (NPM), Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, to the nation on Police Commemoration Day 2018.

The Memorial gives Police Forces a sense of national identity, pride, unity of purpose, common history and destiny, besides reinforcing their commitment to protect the nation even at the cost of their lives. The Memorial comprises a Central Sculpture, the 'Wall of Valour' and a Museum. The Central Sculpture, which is a 30-foot-high granite monolith cenotaph, stands for strength, resilience and selfless service of Police personnel.

The museum is conceptualised as a historical and evolving exhibition on policing in India. The Memorial is a site of pilgrimage, a place of reverence for Police personnel and citizens alike.

As a part of the remembrances, CAPFs/CPOs organise various Commemorative Events at National Police Memorial from October 22 to 30, which include visits of family members of bravehearts, Police Band Display, motorcycle rallies, run for fallen policemen, blood donation camps, essay/painting competitions for children and display of video films showcasing sacrifice, valour and services of Police personnel. Similar programmes are organised by all the Police Forces across the country during this period. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)