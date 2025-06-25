Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], June 25 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar arrived in Uttarakhand on Wednesday for a three-day visit.

He was welcomed at the Haldwani airport by the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.). State Minister Rekha Arya and MP Ajay Bhatt joined the Uttarakhand governor.

According to a release by the Vice President's office, he will visit Nainital, Uttarakhand, for three days from June 25 to 27, 2025.

On June 25, Dhankar is scheduled to preside over Kumaun University's Golden Jubilee Celebrations and address the institute's students and faculty members.

On June 27, the Vice President will preside as Chief Guest over the 156th Founders' Celebration of Sherwood College. During this tour, the Vice President will also visit Raj Bhavan in Nainital.

Meanmwhile, on Monday, Dhankhar paid homage to Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He said, "We suffered from Article 370 for too long. It bled us and the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 and the draconian Article 35A deprived people of their basic human rights and fundamental rights. We had a visionary Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and a Home Minister in the shoes of Sardar Patel, Amit Shah. Article 370 does not exist now in our Constitution. It was abrogated on 5th August 2019, and the legal challenge to the Supreme Court failed on 11 December 2023. I, therefore, cannot be at a more befitting place than this to pay tribute to one of the finest sons of our soil. My tributes to him."

Addressing the inaugural session of the 99th Annual Meet and National Conference of Vice Chancellors (2024-2025), organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), at Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, Dhankhar said, highlighting the National Education Policy, "I must share with you something which happened after more than 3 decades, that has really changed the landscape of our education. I am referring to the 'National Education Policy' 2020. As governor of the State of West Bengal, I was associated with it. Some major inputs -- in the hands of thousands -- were taken into consideration for the evolution of this policy."

"The policy resonates with our civilizational spirit, essence, and ethos. It is a bold reaffirmation of India's timeless belief that education is the awakening of the self, not just for the education of skills," he said. (ANI)

