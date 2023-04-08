New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the scientific convention on the occasion of World Homoeopathy Day in New Delhi on April 10.

The event will be organised by Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) under the Ministry of AYUSH.

Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal will also be present at the occasion.

World Homoeopathy Day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder of Homoeopathy, Dr Christian Fredrich Samuel Hahnemann.

According to the Ministry of Ayush, the theme of this scientific convention is 'Homoeoparivar- Sarvajan Swasthya, One Health, One Family'.

The delegates of the convention would include homoeopathic researchers, scientists from interdisciplinary streams, practitioners, students, industrialists as well as representatives of various homoeopathic associations.

The MoUs will be exchanged between CCRH and various homoeopathic colleges and also between CCRH and the Directorate of Homoeopathy, Government of Kerala. One documentary, one portal and eight books of CCRH will also be released on this occasion.

This flag-off event at Vigyan Bhawan will be followed by the zonal World Homoeopathy Day events in five locations in India.

This scientific convention will give insights into a future roadmap to Homoeopathic integration in research, education and integrative care through deliberations of various key stakeholders, said the Ministry of AYUSH. (ANI)

