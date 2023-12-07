New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the recent win of the BJP in Assembly polls in three states was due hard work of all the party workers.

Addressing media persons after a meeting of BJP members of Parliament held today, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said "During the BJP Parliamentary party meeting today, PM Modi said it was the result of the hard work of all the party workers that the BJP achieved a massive victory in three states.

"The PM appreciated everyone's work. He also said that all BJP MPs and ministers have to participate in Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra from December 22 to 25 January."

Joshi said that during the meeting held ahead of the commencement of proceedings of the day, the Prime minister said the election victory should not be attributed to anyone's personal victory but was a collective win for the party.

At the meeting the PM also asked party members to not call him "Modi ji."

"Don't distance me from the public by making me 'Modi ji'. I am Modi," Prahlad Joshi said citing the Prime Minister.

Apart from this Union Minister and BJP leader Joshi said, "PM Modi shared an interesting fact today. While being in government when the Congress party faced elections 40 times in states, it got success only seven times. Whereas BJP got a chance to seek repeat mandate 39 times and got success 22 times."

"Our percentage is 56 percent and Congress's is 18 percent. Thus the figures prove that people's biggest choice now is BJP," Joshi said.

Prime Minister Modi got a rousing welcome on from BJP MPs at the Parliamentary Party meeting held ahead of the commencement of proceedings of the fourth day of the Winter Session of Parliament began for the day.

BJP National President JP Nadda welcomed the Prime Minister at the meeting and party MPs welcomed PM Modi with chants of "Modi ji ka swagat hai" and loud applause.

The meeting, the first by BJP during the current Winter Session comes amid suspense over the selection of Chief Ministers in these three states.

The BJP Parliament Party meeting was held at the Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament House complex. (ANI)

