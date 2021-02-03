Nagpur, February 3: In a bizarre incident, several stray dogs were seen roaming inside a patient ward of a Government hospital in Maharashtra, raising concerns about healthcare facilities in the state. The incident is reported to have taken place at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The video that has gone viral on social media platforms shows the dogs moving around in a ward where patients are admitted. The dogs are seen moving around freely with patients sleeping on the beds, while few are seen sleeping on the floor. After the matter came to light, the hospital has launched a probe into the incident.

GMCH Medical Superintendent Avinash Gawande was quoted by ANI saying that strict action will be taken against people responsible for this act. "Today morning we received information that a video of stray dogs roaming inside the medical college is going viral. We are investigating the incident to verify facts that surfaced in the purported video. We will take action against the people responsible", Gawande said. Leopard Enters Doctors’ Quarters at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in Karnataka; Watch Viral Video.

Here's Viral Video of Dogs Inside Nagpur Hospital:

#WATCH | Stray dogs seen inside a patient ward at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (viral video of Feb 2) The hospital has launched a probe into the incident. pic.twitter.com/q1br5yp6xJ — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

The official further informed that a security meeting is conducted every month and in this month's meeting, the authorities have formed two teams that pay inspection visits. "If any such incidents are noticed immediate action is taken. If the video is authentic and such an incident has happened, we shall be more vigilant in the future", he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).