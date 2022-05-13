Bhubaneswar, May 13 (PTI) The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths Friday trapped a vigilance inspector while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in Odisha's Sambalpur district, officials said.

Vigilance Inspector Manasi Jena of Sambalpur Vigilance Division has been trapped by the Internal Vigilance Unit of Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, an official statement said.

The accused inspector was taking the bribe through a private person identified as Mukesh Sahoo of Bargarh, from a government official for closure of his corruption case.

Searches were going on at different locations of Jena and Sahoo.

