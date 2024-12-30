Aizawl, Dec 30 (PTI) Former Army Chief General Vijay Kumar Singh will be sworn in as the new governor of Mizoram on January 9, an official said on Monday.

The ceremony will be attended by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, his cabinet colleagues, Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, Deputy Speaker Lalfamkima, MPs, important officials, and special invitees.

Singh will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

Singh, appointed by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, will replace incumbent Hari Babu Kambhampati, who was recently appointed as the Odisha governor following the resignation of Raghubar Das.

Born in 1951, Singh served as the 24th Chief of Army Staff from 2010 to 2012.

After retiring from the military, he joined the BJP in 2014 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He was re-elected in 2019.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first term, Singh served as minister of state for external affairs, minister of state (Independent Charge) for the ministry of development of north eastern region (DoNER), and minister of state for statistics and programme implementation.

In Modi's second term, he also held the portfolios of minister of state for road transport and highways and civil aviation.

