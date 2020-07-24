Kanpur, Jul 24 (PTI) Yet another alleged accomplice of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, who participated in the massacre of eight policemen at Bikru village in Kanpur was arrested by the UP Special Task Force, the STF said in a statement on Friday.

Identified as Shivam Dubey (24) was arrested on Thursday evening, the STF said.

Shivam is the fifth accused arrested in the case.

Of the 21 named accused in the Kanpur ambush case, six have been killed and five arrested so far, said STF, adding a hunt is on for 10 other accused.

Vikas Dubey was the sixth man to die in a police encounter after his arrest following the July 2 ambush of a police team which had gone to arrest the dreaded gangster to his village.

The probe has confirmed that Shivam was present in Bikru on the fateful night and actively took part in massacring police personnel, including deputy SP Devendra Kumar Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables, a senior STF official said.

Electronic evidence confirmed Shivam's presence in the Bikru ambush and it was also corroborated by others who have been arrested in this connection earlier, the official added.

The STF headquarters had received information about Shivam's presence in Kanpur itself, the statement said.

Shivam reportedly took shelter at his relative's house in Hardoi initially and then kept changing his hideout frequently after the police started tracking him, the official said, requesting anonymity.

Following a tip-off, an STF team was deployed to nab him. Shivam was arrested on Thursday night from near a soap factory in Chaubeypur, the statement said.

He was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, the STF said.

