Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): After state minister Vikramaditya Singh resigned as PWD minister, Congress leader Raghubir Singh Bali said on Wednesday that the decision taken by the former was because of differences of opinion rather than any disagreement.

He said that the Congress MLAs are with CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, and the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting can be called at any time.

"What Vikramaditya ji said can be understood as a difference of opinion and not any sort of disagreement. And this is his opinion, but all the Congress MLAs are with Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, CLP meeting can also be called at any time," Bali said.

When asked about the cross-voting of six Congress MLAs in the Rajya Sabha election, the Congress leader said, "It is a matter of investigation and speculation."

Meanwhile, Vikramaditya Singh, who resigned as PWD minister in the CM Sukhu government on Wednesday, said that he would not press his resignation from the cabinet until the outcome of the ongoing efforts by central observers to placate dissident leaders.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the minister, who is the son of late Congress stalwart and long-time former CM Virbhadra Singh, said, "There is a difference between taking back the resignation and not pressing it until a final outcome emerges from the ongoing dialogue and the efforts of the central observers. We have had a round of discussions with the central observers and have briefed them on the present situation in the state. Till the final outcome (of the placatiry efforts of the central observers), I won't press my resignation."

On the prevailing political crisis in the state, Singh said the six MLAs, who cross-voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha election, not him, are responsibe for the situation.

"The ongoing situation should be blamed on our MLAs, who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election, not me. I haven't taken my resignation back. All that I am saying is that I won't press my resignation until the final outcome of the ongoing visit of central observers is known. I will take my final call in due course," he said.

Vikramaditya Singh is a two-time MLA. He won his first election in 2017. He repeated the performance in 2023.

The Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member state assembly for which elections were held in 2022. The Congress government is facing crisis due to cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls which resulted in defeat of party nominee Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Six Congress MLAs cross-voted in favour of BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan, who also got the support of three independent legislators. (ANI)

