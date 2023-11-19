Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 19 (ANI): The transformative journey of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra continues, leaving its mark across various locales in Assam.

On Saturday, the Yatra convened at Langsomepi Development Block in Karbi Anglong along with another at Daolabri under Kokrajhar district.

Additionally, another (IEC) VAN reached Betabari, under Baksa district. These IEC campaign vans showcased a comprehensive overview of flagship schemes and programmes spanning nine years, drawing numerous beneficiaries who shared their perspectives on the government's initiatives.

In a noteworthy collaboration, Oil India Limited established a facility center at the location, offering on-the-spot connections to beneficiaries at Baksa. The event garnered significant attention and participation, underscoring the profound impact of the Yatra on communities.

Launched on November 15, 2023, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coinciding with "Birsa Munda Jayanti--Jan-jaati Gaurav Diwas," the Yatra's IEC Vans embarked on their journey from tribal districts.

The initiative is set to expand its reach, covering all districts from November 2023 to January 2024.

The Yatra's overarching goal is to deliver essential services to all eligible Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yats, ranging from sanitation facilities, financial services, electricity connections, housing for the underprivileged, food security, nutrition, healthcare, clean drinking water, and quality education, with a focus on creating awareness and ensuring the last-mile delivery of benefits. (ANI)

