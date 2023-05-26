Gonda (UP), May 25 (PTI) A village head was shot dead in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, police said.

Personnel from nearby police stations have been deployed in the area to maintain peace, they added.

Also Read | Tillu Tajpuriya Murder Case: 'Shakes My Judicial Conscience', Says Delhi High Court Judge Over the Gangster Being Stabbed Over 90 Times Inside Tihar Jail.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj, Bhupmani Shukla (40), the head of Pariyava village located within the Tarabganj police station limits, was shot at by an unidentified assailant in the afternoon.

Shukla was rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared him "brought dead".

Also Read | Tax Exemption Limit on Leave Encashment Increased to Rs 25 Lakh for Non-Government Salaried Employees.

The officer said the body has been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been lodged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)