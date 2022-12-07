Budaun (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) A 35-year-old village head out for buying petrol for his bike died after he was hit by an SUV at a petrol pump in a village here on Wednesday, police said.

Raj Bahadur, the head of Daranagar Bacheli village, was talking on phone after coming out of the petrol pump when an SUV coming from the wrong side hit him, killing him on the spot, police said.

The family has alleged that it was a planned murder.

Police are trying to reach the owner of the vehicle on the basis of its registration number, which was noted down by some eye witnesses as the driver sped away after the accident.

Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kishore Srivastava said that the matter is being investigated and an FIR has been registered against the unknown driver on the complaint of Raj Bahadur's relatives.

