A serious incident occurred on Saturday evening at the Balaji Ice Factory in the Uppalwadi industrial area, North Nagpur, when an ammonia gas cylinder exploded, injuring at least three labourers. The injured workers, whose identities are yet to be confirmed, were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, according to Chief Fire Officer BP Chandankhede. The factory, owned by Vijay Sahu, experienced a significant impact from the explosion, leading to the collapse of a factory wall, as reported by the officiating CFO. The explosion was triggered by a leak in the ammonia gas cylinder, which subsequently blasted into pieces. Firefighting units were promptly dispatched to the scene to manage the situation. Further updates on the condition of the injured labourers and the extent of the damage to the factory are awaited. Maharashtra Cylinder Blast: Four-Year-Old Boy Killed, Two Injured As Gas Cylinder Explodes While Filling Balloons in Nagpur.

Nagpur Cylinder Blast

Maharashtra | Three workers were injured in a cylinder blast at Balaji Ice Factory in the Uppalwadi MIDC area of ​​Nagpur at around 4.30 pm. The wall of the factory also collapsed and vehicles parked nearby were damaged, due to the ammonia gas leakage causing difficulty in… pic.twitter.com/iHskoT8dZw — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

