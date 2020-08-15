Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): People of villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch have alleged that frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan have made their lives miserable.

A local said, "Three members of my family died in shelling by Pakistan last month. Army men reached within 5-7 minutes of the incident and took them to hospital."

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: Major Shweta Pandey to Assist PM Narendra Modi in Unfurling Tricolour at Red Fort.

"Pakistani Army resorts to killing innocent people because they do not have guts to face our army. Indian Army always helps us in the time of need," said Sadiq, a local resident.

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control resorting to small arms firing and intense mortar shelling in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on August 10.

Also Read | Kerala | Guidelines Issued for Re-Opening Gyms, Salons and Beauty Parlours: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 14, 2020.

Earlier on August 9 also, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Shahpur, Kirni and Krishna Ghati sectors in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army gave a befitting reply on both occasions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)