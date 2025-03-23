Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday highlighted the importance of water conservation in the villages to make farming sustainable in the State.

"If we want to make farming sustainable in Maharashtra, our villages must become water-rich, complete water accounting and budgeting, and ensure people's participation," Fadnavis said, while speaking at an event organised by Pani Foundation, founded by actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, director Kiran Rao in Pune.

"Without these efforts, droughts will persist in Maharashtra. Therefore, water conservation is the most critical aspect. Alongside this, group farming must be transformed into a movement. We will provide all the help we can," the Chief Minister added.

Fadnavis thanked Aamir Khan for his effort in drought prevention through the Pani Foundation.

"For many years, I have been observing the work of the Pani Foundation. I call Aamir Khan "Perfectionist "because he doesn't stop until he achieves perfection in any field. I always told him that his capabilities could make an impact across Maharashtra, and today marks the beginning of that journey. I sincerely thank you for this," Fadnavis said.

The Paani Foundation is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that works on drought prevention and watershed management in Maharashtra. It was founded by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

Khan through his NGO has been helping select regions of Maharashtra to eradicate the drought situation, which has been adding to the woes of farmers of the region.

Since 2016, the Paani Foundation has been geared towards mobilising, training, and incentivising communities in rural Maharashtra to achieve economic and ecological prosperity, according to the foundation's website.

"At Paani Foundation, we have experienced first-hand how communities at the grassroots can fight drought and climate change, provided they receive the right knowledge, training and platform to do this work," the NGO said on its website. (ANI)

