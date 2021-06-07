Sambalpur (Odisha), Jun 7 (PTI) Thirty beds were reserved at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla to treat mucormycosis patients, officials said on Monday.

Ten beds each were reserved in ENT, Ophthalmology and Medicine departments of the hospital, said Superintendent Lal Mohan Nayak.

At present, 10 mucormycosis or 'black fungus' patients are undergoing treatment at the ENT Department of the hospital, he added.

The dedicated beds will enable multidisciplinary treatment and easier mucormycosis-directed therapy, Nayak said.

The conditions of the 10 patients are stable, he said.

