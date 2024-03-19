New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Senior diplomat Vinay Kumar, currently the Ambassador of India to Myanmar, has been appointed as the country's next envoy to Russia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

He is a 1992-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Also Read | Zomato Launches 'Pure Veg Mode': Deepinder Goyal Says 'Will Roll Back This Decision if It Sees Negative Social Repercussions'.

"Vinay Kumar (IFS: 1992), presently Ambassador of India to Myanmar, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation," the MEA said in a statement.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, it said.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Cash for Query Case: Lokpal Asks CBI To Probe Cash-for-Query Allegation Against TMC Leader.

Kumar has previously served as an additional secretary at the MEA's headquarters in Delhi.

His appointment as India's envoy to Russia comes at a crucial juncture when over two years have elapsed since the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out.

Kumar was appointed as India's ambassador to Myanmar in late 2021.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km border with a number of northeastern states, including Nagaland and Manipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)