Raisen, September 11: Violence erupted in Udaipura town of Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district over music being played during a Ganesh immersion procession, an official said on Sunday. The authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the town following the incident that took place on Saturday evening, he said. Udaipura town is located some 100 km from the district headquarters.

"Some youths were dancing to DJ music in a Ganpati visarjan procession, when a woman belonging to another community raised objection and asked them to turn the music off," Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rajiv Jangle said.

An argument ensued with the people participating in the procession and the woman threw water on them from the roof of her house, he said.

After the incident, the angry mob ransacked some shops and set two trucks on fire in the area, the official said. Madhya Pradesh: Seven Haryana Men Held With Country-Made Weapons in Indore.

The police force from a neighbouring town was called in and the situation was brought under control, he said. Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pramod Gurjar said prohibitory orders under section 144 (unlawful assembly) of the CrPC have been imposed in the town till further orders.

District collector Arvind Dubey said there was no tension in the town now and peace has been restored. Those involved in spreading rumours and disturbing peace and harmony will not be spared, he said.

