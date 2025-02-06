Sambhal (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Thursday visited the areas affected by the violence that erupted during the survey of Jama Masjid in Sambhal on November 24 last year and said the incident was not communal.

On November 24 last year, violence erupted in Sambhal's Kot Garvi locality during a survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid. The incident led to the death of four people due to gunfire, while several others sustained injuries.

Also Read | BJP-Led Government Has Taken Approach of 'Shantushtikaran' Not Tushtikaran, Says PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha (Watch Video).

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Jama Masjid and other locations, Lalpura said he interacted with a large number of people during his visit.

"The Commission's role is to investigate incidents that appear communal to ensure such events do not recur. We alert the government or send recommendations accordingly," he said.

Also Read | What Is Smartphone Vision Syndrome? Know All About Causes, Symptoms, Treatment and How To Protect Eyes.

Lalpura further said, "The violence that occurred during the survey at Jama Masjid on November 24 last year was not communal. The administration was conducting the survey based on a court order and the incident followed. I have heard many perspectives on this, but before concluding, various aspects must be considered and more people must be consulted."

Asked about his observations at the Jama Masjid, he said he visited the site to understand what had transpired. Before drawing conclusions, it is essential to assess the situation thoroughly and listen to all sides, he said.

"I have spoken to many people and the commission will submit its report to the government accordingly," he said.

Lalpura emphasised the need for peace and harmony in the country, stating, "The sentiment should always be to maintain peace and strengthen the brotherhood."

Whether he would revisit Sambhal, he said, "If required, I will certainly come again."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)