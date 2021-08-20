Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Thursday denied any involvement in the reported audio clip that has gone viral on social media.

Rao said that the audio clip, where he is allegedly heard speaking to a woman, reportedly a party worker, over the phone and asking her to come to his house for a brief period, was "fake" and alleged that it was a conspiracy against him by his political opponents.

While addressing a press conference at his residence late on Thursday evening, the minister said, "The audio that is going viral on social media is not mine. It is fake and has been done to conspire against me. I have lodged a complaint with the cybercrime cell of the police about this. I received calls from friends and well-wishers asking about the viral audio. It hurt me a lot. I have also lodged a complaint with the city police commissioner regarding the audiotape."

"Political opponents, could not bear to see my rise. No matter how many such conspiracies are hatched, they are all in vain. This is an example of how politics is deteriorating day by day. The police will take action soon. This is only a temporary pleasure for my opponents," said Minister Rao.

The police have registered a case in connection with the viral audio tape. (ANI)

