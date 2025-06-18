Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP on Wednesday claimed that Maharashtra's minister Bharat Gogawale had resorted to occult rituals for his victory in last year's assembly elections and a cabinet berth.

The Minister for Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) was targeted after a viral video purportedly showed him performing some rituals with a ‘mantrik' (witch doctor).

Vasant More of Sena (UBT) and Suraj Chavan of the NCP mocked the Shiv Sena minister, who represents the Mahad constituency. NCP and Shiv Sena are partners in the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state.

More said Gogawale had earlier performed occult rituals to become an MLA and a cabinet minister, while Chavan claimed on Wednesday that he recently took part in another round of such rituals in the hope of becoming the guardian minister of Raigad district.

Chavan said Maharashtra is a progressive state, and Gogawale should trust the Mahayuti leadership instead.

Both Shiv Sena and NCP are vying for the post of Raigad guardian minister.

Reacting to his video, Gogawale called himself a ‘Hindutvawadi' and said he believes in God. The minister said he had visited a religious place in Indore and performed havan and puja.

“If Vasant More feels I became an MLA and then a minister after performing the puja, then he should have told me. I would have taken him along with me... he wouldn't have lost his deposit in the assembly polls,” said Gogawale.

The Shiv Sena leader said he was being targeted as he had spoken the “truth” about the split in the original party.

