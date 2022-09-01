New Delhi September 1: Chattisgarh minister Dr Premsai Singh Tekam is making rounds on social media, as two of his videos are going viral. In the two videos, the Congress leader can be seen making statements regarding liquor and road accidents. In one of the videos, he can be heard saying that road accidents don't take place where the road is bad but happens where the road is good.

"We get calls from people about the poor conditions of the road, but road accidents don't occur on those roads. While, the places with very good roads, their people drive at full speed, and accidents happen there," the minister can be heard saying. In the other video, he can be heard talking about drinking alcohol. The user who tweeted the video claims that he was at the deaddiction programme. Chhattisgarh Minister Premsai Singh Tekam Gives Tips for Drinking at De-Addiction Drive, Says ‘Liquor Should Be Diluted, There Should Be A Duration To Consume It' (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

#WATCH | At a de-addiction drive, Chhattisgarh Min Premsai Singh Tekam says, "There should be self-control. I once went to a meeting where they spoke for & against liquor. One side spoke of its benefits. Liquor should be diluted, there should be a duration (to consume it)"(31.8) pic.twitter.com/FE8HJd3ktD — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 1, 2022

"People talk about alcohol and the harms associated with it, but no one talks about the many benefits also attached to it. Also, when we talk about alcohol, we should remember the proper way of drinking it, there is dilution and there is a proper ratio in which alcohol should be diluted with water," he can be heard saying at the event.

Watch Video of Chattisgarh Minister on Road Accidents:

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh Min Premsai Singh Tekam says, "...We receive phone calls for repair work but wherever roads are in poor condition fewer accidents occur. Wherever the roads are good,accidents occur every day. Roads should be good but everyone should show restraint..."(31.08) pic.twitter.com/ebH4pGGLRd — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 1, 2022

Ever since the video has been uploaded on social media it has created discussions on "social media" regarding the credibility of Tekam as an education minister. Both the tweets were done by a user named Tanmay (@SakalleyTanmay). The exact location and timings of both videos cannot be confirmed as of now.

