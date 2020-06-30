Thane, Jun 30 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district reached 33,324 as 1,474 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 1,064 as 45 succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

Thane city added 266 cases and its count now stands at 8,772, while Kalyan-Dombivali reached 6,575 cases as it accounted for 462 of the fresh cases.

"Mira Bhayander added 151 cases and its count is now 3,326, while the overall figure for Navi Mumbai is 6,605 as it added 178 cases on Tuesday," he added.

Incidentally, the number of cases in Thane district on June 1 was 8,665, while the death toll was 273.

"It shows that in the month of June, the number of cases as well as deaths almost quadrupled to 33,324 and 1,064 respectively," the official pointed out.

Palghar district currently has 4,982 cases, with addition of 392 cases on Tuesday. Ten deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours, officials said.

