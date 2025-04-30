New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives due to a wall collapse in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

In a post on X, PM Modi extended condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Also Read | Basava Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Jagadguru Basaveshwara on His Jayanti (Watch Video).

He also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

https://x.com/pmoindia/status/1917424478444716543?s=46

Also Read | Kolkata Rituraj Hotel Fire: 14 Dead, 13 Injured As Massive Blaze Erupts in Hotel, West Bengal Police Form Special Team To Probe Incident (See Pics and Videos).

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a wall in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," said the X post.

Earlier today, a 20-foot-long makeshift structure collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam, claiming eight people's lives and injuring four people.

Vinay Chan, Principal Secretary of the Endowment Department, addressed the incident in Tirupati. He stated that it is premature to determine the cause.

"So it is not appropriate for us to conclude on the reasons for the incident. Prima facie, we have noticed that there was a downpour between 2.30 and 3.30 am in the early hours. We are investigating the incident... Currently, we have information that about eight people have died. All the debris has been cleared... Rescue work has been concluded," he said.

Search and rescue operations are underway by the teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force, an official said.

According to an SDRF jawan, the incident occurred around 2.30 am.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the incident and informed that continuous monitoring of the situation is being conducted.

Taking to X, CM Naidu said, "The death of seven devotees in a wall collapse during the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Chandanotsavam has deeply saddened me. The incident, caused by heavy rains, is truly unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I have spoken to the District Collector and SP regarding the situation and instructed that proper medical care be provided to the injured. I am continuously monitoring the situation."

Additionally, former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and sorrow over the tragic deaths of devotees who lost their lives after a wall collapsed on the Rs. 300 ticket queue line due to heavy rains.

Calling it a heartbreaking incident, he said it was extremely painful that devotees who had come to witness the divine form of the Lord had to lose their lives in such a tragic manner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)